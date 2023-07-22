County alerts residents to a potential social media scam
Glynn County is warning residents about a potential scam that has been going around social media.
County alerts residents to a potential social media scam
Glynn County is warning residents about a potential scam that has been going around social media.
According to a press release from the county, a flyer circulating on Facebook is promoting a community event at Ballard Park for Aug. 5-6 and asking for potential vendors.
“There have been several calls made to the Glynn County customer service line asking about this event and inquiring about the payment for becoming a vendor,” the release said. “One caller told our customer service staff member ‘There is no name, and when people email the address, they sent venmo/Zelle information for her to send $100 but no names, no phone numbers.’”
No event has been booked at the park through the Recreation and Parks Department, and no inquiries have been made by any organization to reserve the space, according to the county.
“We are asking the public to be advised and make sure they verify the information before sending anyone funds or signing up to participate in an event,” the release said.
