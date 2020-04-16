Glynn County’s two airports are not doing well, and airport officials are welcoming recent federal aid approved by U.S. Congress and disbursed by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“We had two passengers on the flight this morning. It’s a 50-seat airplane,” said Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission.
Delta, the commercial airline that services the Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport, dropped its normal three daily flights down to one for the rest of the month, Burr said. The airline is considering adding another flight back next month, he said, which is when it had originally planned to start sending four flights a day.
The Brunswick airport and the McKinnon St. Simons Airport are both seeing a 95 percent drop in business, Burr said.
General aviation also took a hit, Burr said. The number of private jets and small propeller aircraft coming into the two airports has dropped by an equivalent amount, 95 percent.
To offset the major losses, the Brunswick airport will receive $1.2 million in aid as part of the CARES Act, a $2 trillion relief package for citizens, small and large businesses, local governments and healthcare facilities. The St. Simons Island airport was awarded $69,000.
“Airports are included in that because obviously transportation, hotels and so forth are at the bleeding edge of this situation, losing revenue drastically,” Burr said.
While not managed by the airport commission, the Jekyll Island Airport will receive $1,000. Airports in Waycross, Jesup and Nahunta will also get a cut.
“This is to replace the revenue that we normally would have received under normal operations,” Burr said. “We’re doing the number-crunching now to see if it’s sufficient enough and how it fits into our financial picture.”
Rather than receiving a lump sum from the government, Burr said the FAA will reimburse airports for appropriate expenses.
The federal government will also eliminate the need for airports to pay matching funds for grants issued this year under the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants, covering 100 percent of the grant amount.
Delta received a $5.4 billion cut of the CARES pie. That’s because the airline is not having an easy time either, Burr said, contending with a 70 to 80 percent reduction in scheduled flights nationwide.