A tax increase that’s not a tax increase.
That’s essentially what local governments are required to advertise every year due to state laws on millage rates.
“It’s the same verbiage we put out every year as required by the state,” said Glynn County spokesman Matthew Kent.
The bottom line is that the county’s maintenance and operations tax rate isn’t changing, but property values have increased. That translates into more revenue for the county if it maintains the same tax rate.
State transparency laws require counties to publicize the rollback millage or the millage rate the county would have to adopt to keep tax revenue equal to the previous year.
“If we do not roll it back, then we would have essentially a tax increase,” Kent said.
The rollback tax rate would be 4.789 mils; the current millage is 4.863.
A small difference on the surface, but that gap accounts for an estimated $375,480 increase in revenue.
“Even if we don’t raise the millage, property values have gone up and those that aren’t coming under homestead exemptions will be paying more,” said Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning. “In the eyes of the state that’s a tax increase.”
Glynn County last increased property taxes in 2017.
Revenue from the maintenance and operations tax is used mainly to cover day-to-day expenses of the county government, and the 2021 budget is based on keeping the same millage rate, Kent said.
It’s not the only tax county residents are paying, however. Glynn County levies five special taxes that pay for fire, police, emergency medical services, Sea Island special police and some major construction projects.
Kent said the special taxes, which will not change this year, are not subject to the same rules as the maintenance and operations tax.
Citizens can share their thoughts at two virtual public hearings on Friday in the second-floor conference room of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick. The first one is set for 10 a.m. and the second at 3 p.m. Glynn County commissioners will be present via teleconference.
The commission is expected to vote on the millage rate on Aug. 20.