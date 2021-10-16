The North Glynn Recreation Complex could be getting a batting pavilion in coming months.
The county is accepting bids for the project until Oct. 20, so there is no cost estimate for the work.
Lisa Gurganus, recreation and parks director for the county, said the pavilion will have the dimensions of 85 feet by 95 feet.
“It is a covered facility that will include four batting cages and four soft-toss areas,” she said.
The Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department will manage and maintain the facility, she said.
“We envision the facility to be an amenity for use by the general public during park hours of operation on a first-come, first-serve basis unless scheduled for use by the Glynn County Parks and Recreation Department,” Gurganus said.
The pavilion will be located between the softball and baseball complexes. Limited spectator seating on benches and picnic tables is planned.
There are not going to be pitching machines to start with, but they could be added in the future, she said.
Once the bids are opened on Oct. 28, Garganus said county personnel will review them and make a recommendation to the county finance committee and the board of commissioners to award a contract or reject the bids.
The board of commissioners will make the final decision.