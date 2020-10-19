New businesses are planned in a multitude of places, including tropical islands.
Allyn D. Robb Jr., EDS CPCS NCC LPC, president and clinical director, and Judy A. Watterson, practice manager, were vacationing when they decided they should join forces and go into business together.
“Judy and I established the practice together, after deciding during a vacation in the Caribbean that we could do this,” Robb said. “She had quite a background in business, and I was the behavioral health and counseling person.”
Emerald Isle Counseling was born of that vacation. It is a private behavioral health practice with locations in Kingsland and Brunswick and on St. Simons Island.
Robb said Emerald Isle Counseling provides a full range of behavioral health services in a private practice setting.
Services include, but are not limited to mood disorders, personality disorders, relational issues, family issues, school-based issues, life transition issues, trauma, coaching, faith-based counseling, grief-loss, substance abuse and dependency, assessments, anger management, play therapy, art therapy, medication management, group counseling, adventure-based counseling, tele-health services, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Emotion Focused Therapy, PTSD, EMDR, eating disorders, etc.
“Patients include children, teens, young adults, adults, seniors,” he said.
Emerald Isle Counseling provides comprehensive integrated services to a five-county area in Georgia and North Florida. The three office locations – in Kingsland and Brunswick and on St. Simons Island, offer patients and potential patients convenience as well as expertise.
“Since the practice has been established since 2012, we’ve been fortunate to establish a high level of credibility with our referral services and community health care partners,” Robb said.
Emerald Isle Counseling is also the preferred practice for many large businesses and their employee assistance (EAP) programs.
“An example might be the strong relationship we have with the VA, and service we provide to veterans and families,” Robb said. “We are also the preferred practice for local companies that self-fund their EAP programs.”
Two other areas of specialty include relational issues and substance abuse.
“These are challenging problems that many people face, as there is no quick fix,” Robb said. “Counselors working with these two populations have to have a great deal of experience and training.”
Robb further explained that several of the counselors at Emerald Isle Counseling are certified addiction counselors, additionally they have years of experience in working with clients having relational challenges.
“Last, when the phone rings at Emerald Isle Counseling, we answer,” he said. “A great deal of effort is invested in getting a new patient scheduled with the right counselor based on the unique needs of the patient. Business office staff monitor phones 24/7, seven days a week. There really is no down time.”
Emerald Isles Counseling is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in each of their three locations. Some counselors may see patients before or after office hours or on weekends. Most insurance programs are accepted, and a discount fee schedule is available for qualified applicants. For more information, call 912-268-4750 or visit the website at www.emeraldislecounseling.com.