U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, was named a Taxpayer Super Hero on Friday by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste for his record of voting to cut wasteful spending and defending the interests of taxpayers.
The Council for Citizens Against Government Waste is the lobbying arm of Citizens Against Government Waste, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse,and mismanagement in government.
“(Carter’s) courageous votes to cut wasteful spending and make government more accountable should serve as an example to other members, challenging them to keep their promises to protect the fiscal interests of American taxpayers,” said Tom Schatz, president of Council for Citizens Against Government Waste.
Since 1989, the organization has examined roll call votes to identify members of Congress who have defended taxpayer interests. Carter is one of only 27 in the U.S. House to be named a Taxpayer Super Hero and the only one in Georgia to make the list.
“There is no question about it, Washington has a spending problem, but it’s past time to cut up the credit cards,” Carter said. “Even during this unprecedented time, we must make sure each and every taxpayer dollar is spent carefully.
“I’m proud to be named a Taxpayer Super Hero and I will continue to lead the charge to fight waste in the federal budget.”