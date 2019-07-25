Cost weighed on decarbonizing the economy

A group of congressional Democrats added another plan to their party’s quiver Tuesday on major structural change to the American economy to reach a goal of 100 percent clean energy within the next 30 years.
Pivoting from there, the U.S. House Energy & Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Environment & Climate Change met Wednesday morning to gather information from experts on how to develop paths to that goal.
“Despite apparent agreement on this overall strategy of decarbonization, there is little consensus on what specific policy mechanisms would be most effective and fair to achieve it,” said Subcommittee Chairman Paul Tonko, D-N.Y. “No single policy will deliver America’s transition to a 100 percent clean economy on its own. Congress must develop economywide and sector-specific solutions. And we should be clear, this target requires nothing short of transforming the United States economy. If we can limit economic disruptions, then expand opportunities in the process, we should do so.”
U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., suggested some of these ideas are simply unworkable from the start.
“As we examine decarbonization policies, I hope we can keep appropriate perspective,” Shimkus said. “For example, we should be clear that some of these goals are not possible to achieve with current technology or through renewable energy alone. Some are too expensive to implement in any way that would preserve affordable energy and the goods and services we rely upon in our daily lives. We have to take a look at the full cost of domestic policies that would transform our electric infrastructure, our energy systems, our mobility.”
Shannon Angielski, executive director for the Carbon Utilization Research Council, was part of the gathered panel, and works to support polices that include continued coal use. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, asked her about the capabilities of carbon-capture technology.
“Carbon-capture technology — we’ve talked about that today and it’s certainly something that’s talked about quite often, and it certainly has a promising role in what we’re trying to do to reduce emissions,” Carter said. “I wanted to ask you, assuming that coal plants continue to come offline — and I suspect they will — we’ll see more gas plants built, not only because of the abundance, but also because it is less emissions, if you will.
“Can the technology for carbon capture, can that be retrofitted onto existing plants?”
Angielski said it can, and what that’s going to be referred to is post-combustion capture technology.
“Many of those technologies, as I mentioned earlier, are really agnostic to the source of the CO2,” Angielski said. “It’s just the concentration of the CO2 in that flue gas that needs to be accommodated in that capture equipment. So, you’re just going to modify, slightly, the absorbent, or solvent, that’s inside the equipment in order to capture it on gas plants, for example, or coal plants.
“There’s a leveraged investment opportunity. As importantly, they can be used in other industries. As (Clean Air Task Force Executive Director) Armond (Cohen) mentioned, we’re going to need it — carbon capture — in other industrial applications.”
She later added that the amount of carbon captured depends on the technology, that some snag almost all carbon dioxide emissions, but the question is the cost.
Carter mentioned the Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems gas turbine facility located in his hometown of Pooler, and asked how much carbon-capture technology can be fit into a gas plant model.
“There are a variety of different approaches that can be pursued with natural gas generation,” Angielski said. “Some of them are process technologies, where the turbine would be part of the overall energy conversion platform. We had mentioned earlier, net power — something called the Allam cycle — that’s one natural gas technology that would, in its own right, be very highly efficient. A byproduct of that process is called carbon capture already at pressure, so it just needs to be put into a pipeline and stored.
“There are other technologies, like we just mentioned, that are post-combustion technologies, so even with a very highly efficient gas plant, like you said, you may have a 70 percent emissions reduction from what you might be replacing that with, but you’re still going to be emitting some amount of CO2, and you can still capture CO2 from those plants.”
Turning to Cohen, Carter inquired about whether the country should be putting a higher emphasis on nuclear power generation.
“Absolutely — I actually sit on the board of an organization called the Nuclear Innovation Alliance that has exactly that objective,” Cohen said. “There is a lot of work to do in terms of cheaper, faster and more efficient reactors. We won’t go into the Georgia situation — there were some important lessons learned. But, yes, absolutely, having that in our toolkit would be an enormous step forward.”
In looking at the public opinion obstacles to nuclear power, Cohen said he’s seeing generational change on the subject, with younger people willing to back nuclear power as a method of combating climate change.
The full hearing can be seen on The News’ website and at youtu.be/jyeJNQswc9o.