City commissioners will consider a proposal for landscape enhancements at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Fourth Avenue at Wednesday’s meeting.
The project includes a small brick and stucco pedestal to display the ship anchor currently located in the island of the intersection. The lettering on the pedestal will match the larger “Welcome to Historic Brunswick” sign at Gloucester Street.
It’s uncertain if that part of the project will be approved, however, because of the pedestal’s estimated cost — more than $50,000. City engineer Garrow Alberson said he planned to talk to the contractor who bid more than $138,000 to perform the work to see if the cost to build the pedestal could be lowered.
The landscape enhancements will include low-profile grasses and shrubs, as well as some live oak trees. The plants are native to the area and will be low-maintenance and drought resistant.
The landscape enhancement does not require a local match for the $43,000 Gateway Grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The remaining $95,000 needed for the project will be paid from SPLOST VI funds for U.S. 17 infrastructure.
Commissioners will also consider a request for a license to sell beer and wine by Travis Riddle, owner of Country Boy Cooking. Riddle was denied a license last year after members of Hall Temple Church of God objected because the restaurant is next door.
Riddle said he needs to sell beer and wine to attract a dinner crowd, and he had no plans to turn the restaurant into a night club. He also offered to suspend alcohol sales whenever the church held an activity.
The vote was delayed at the Jan. 20 meeting after commissioner Vincent Williams said he wanted to verify letters of support presented at the meeting. Since a public hearing has already been held, city officials will not hold another one before the vote.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones will make a presentation summarizing the 2020 crime statistics.
The hybrid meeting at Old City Hall begins at 6 p.m. Go to facebook.com/citybwkga or cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/j/99308982820.