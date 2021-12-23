A toy for a friend, Chips Ahoy cookies for his brother, a snow globe for festive cheer — Rian Martin found this and more during a holiday shopping trip this week at Target.
The second-grade student was among more than 60 Coastal Outreach Soccer participants who had a chance to spend up to $150 at the store Tuesday, thanks to a gift from Brunswick High School alumnus Darius Slay Jr., who plays professional football for the Philadelphia Eagles and who is a consistent supporter of COS.
For the second consecutive Christmas, the after-school soccer and academic enrichment program organized the holiday shopping opportunity to relieve some of the stress families can experience at the end of the year.
“We set up a limit for each family so their children are able to go and pick out whatever items they want within that price limit and then bring them to the register, and we’re going to check them out,” said Shawn Williams, COS executive director. “It’s just a way to support our families … Darius was committed to doing it again this year for us.”
Williams stayed near the front of the store with other COS staff as families embarked on their shopping throughout Target, pushing carts down toy aisles and through the clothing section. Most students like Martin picked out gifts for themselves and for their friends and family members.
LaToya Stuart shopped with her three children, and their cart included several Jurassic World and Marvel’s Avengers-themed toys.
The shopping opportunity offers families who may be struggling during the holidays a chance to add some cheer to the season, Stuart said.
“They may not be as well off as other people, and they still can still celebrate,” she said.
Community service is at the heart of Coastal Outreach Soccer’s mission, Williams said.
Staff and students with the program also wrapped up a food distribution project Monday, which enabled them to purchase and box up meals for 150 families. Each box included a turkey, cans of corn and green beans, cornbread, rice, yams, macaroni and cheese and more.
After all the food was collected, the program put out the word that families in need could come pick up boxes. All were gone within a couple of hours.
A group of middle and high school COS participants put in a significant amount of work to make the effort a success, Williams said.
“It was a great community event for them to see, again, the happiness and joy that they’re able to bring to families,” he said.
The shopping event at Target was another heartwarming experience for all involved, Williams said.
“It’s great to see the smiles — not only from the children, but also from the parents,” he said.