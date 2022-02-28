Coastal Outreach Soccer will unveil its brand new futsal court in March.
The after-school soccer and academic enrichment program was one of four organizations in the state to receive Georgia 100 matching grant funds from the Atlanta United Foundation.
The grant, received in 2020, enabled the construction of a futsal court at Perry Park in Brunswick.
Futsal is a form of indoor soccer that is played on a hard surface between two teams of five players each, one of whom is a goalkeeper.
The community is invited to a grand opening ceremony event from 5 to 8 p.m. March 24 at the new court at 1995 I Street in Brunswick.
Staff from Atlanta United and camp coaches will join COS to run drills and games for children ages 4 to 18 years old.
Darius Slay Jr., Philadelphia Eagle cornerback and NFL four-time pro bowler, is a longtime COS supporter, and he will be in attendance along with the court’s funding partners. Those include the Brunswick Housing Authority, Honeywell Corporation, the National Recreation Foundation, a family foundation and private individuals.
Futsal is a popular game around the world, according to COS. It is played with a smaller, harder, low-bounce ball. The surface, ball and rules all favor ball control and player creativity.
“It is played today in more than 100 countries by more than 12 million players,” according to COS. “Futsal is considered a great skill developer for regular soccer as it demands quick reflexes, fast thinking and pinpoint passing.”
The outdoor pitch at Perry Park is 84 feet by 50 feet with a flexible surface that is more forgiving than wood or concrete.
The outer fence of the repurposed double tennis court will feature windscreens with three areas for COS programming, including soccer, STEM academics and community programs.
The $67,500 grant from Atlanta United Foundation is being matched with $100,000 raised by COS.
The Atlanta United Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations that show promise for extending soccer programs to children and adults who would not otherwise get to participate.
COS, a nonprofit, focuses on soccer and academic mentoring programs for underserved Glynn County youth.
The futsal construction project has been a collaboration between COS and the city of Brunswick.