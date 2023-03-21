Coastal Outreach Soccer celebrated four players Saturday who will graduate in May and pursue their passions at the collegiate level.
COS, an after-school program that offers soccer, academic and leadership development opportunities for youth ages 4 to 18, hosted the signing day ceremony for its seniors, including Tray Adams and Jackeline Flores, who are headed to College of Coastal Georgia. Amirah Muhammad will attend Albany State University in the fall, and Fernanda Perez is headed to Wesleyan College.
The players thanked their families and coaches during the ceremony, held in the Big Play Center of Excellence at Howard Coffin Park.
While soccer skill development is an important aspect of COS, leadership and work ethic development are also crucial components of the program, said Odis Muhammad, a coach for COS and Amirah’s dad.
The celebrated players have been involved in COS for years. Amirah, whose siblings also participated in the program, has been part of the COS family her whole life and has played for COS 14 years.
“Every chance she got, she was here practicing and getting on the field,” her dad said. “… She’s committed to training. All you younger ones who want to have a day where you’re sitting here, that’s how they did it. Training, training, training, training and then when they finished training they trained some more. Training is nonstop. Always remember, guys like Ronaldo and Messi still train. They always train.”
Perez said she’s excited for this next chapter and to begin playing soccer at the collegiate level.
“I’ve been playing with COS for seven years, and they taught me everything I know about soccer,” she said.
Each credited COS with shaping them into the student athletes they are today. The program focused not only on their athletic success, Adams said, but also on their academic performance.
“It made sure that I had the academics under control,” he said.
Muhammad said she’s grown up on the COS field and will miss the program when she leaves.
“This is my second family,” she said.
The signing day ceremony represented all that COS aims to achieve in the lives of its players, said Shawn Williams, COS founder and executive director.
“This event is what we are about,” he said.
Celebrating the students as they embark upon their college journey is part of the program’s mission to impact the community, Williams said.
“I’m very excited about their future and the things that they’re going to be able to continue to accomplish in meeting the goals that they have,” he said. “They’re all pursuing their passions.”
COS is all about promoting athletics and academics, he said.
“We do not see one has more value than the other,” Williams said. “It’s about that post-secondary opportunity and being able to create those opportunities for them. While we’re not focused on winning, this is a win for our community.”
Younger players see these graduating seniors and can aspire to follow in their footsteps, Williams said.
“We had players here today as young as 10,” he said. “They’re seeing this moment, and it gives them something to aspire to work toward. That’s always important for us, to be able to continue to set those examples and set those benchmarks for all the children.”