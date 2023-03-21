Coastal Outreach Soccer celebrated four players Saturday who will graduate in May and pursue their passions at the collegiate level.

COS, an after-school program that offers soccer, academic and leadership development opportunities for youth ages 4 to 18, hosted the signing day ceremony for its seniors, including Tray Adams and Jackeline Flores, who are headed to College of Coastal Georgia. Amirah Muhammad will attend Albany State University in the fall, and Fernanda Perez is headed to Wesleyan College.

