Celebrate. Inspire. Recruit. Retain.
These are the goals a group of young women have set to celebrate girls soccer and this summer’s Women’s World Cup tournament, the largest event in women’s sports and a moment of great excitement for Coastal Outreach Soccer’s girl team.
COS’s girls will host several opportunities to celebrate the World Cup in the coming weeks while bringing attention to opportunities to play with the local youth soccer program serving ages 4-18.
The celebration will begin with a Community Day this weekend at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick. Community members are invited to come out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for the free event.
They will host a watch party later this month and a soccer tournament for youth in August.
“We’re just trying to get people involved in COS,” said DyAsia Cook, one of the players who has helped coordinate the celebrations. “We want to promote the other two events and we want to promote the U.S. Women’s World Cup.”
The message of the planned events is “Our Time,” which the players said is intended to bring a focus to the COS girls team — their talents, their community outreach and their passion for the game.
“‘Our time’ refers to our time to show who we are and let them know that we’re here, that we do things like this,” said Allana Antah, a senior COS player.
The event Saturday will feature soccer games, a raffle, a bounce house, face painting, vendor tables and more. A speaker will share her story of playing with COS.
During a soccer demonstration, the players will invite anyone to play 3 v. 3 match-ups that will showcase the fast-paced, quick-touch fun of the sport.
“We’re going to do a 3 v. 3 so people can get more touches,” Cook said. “If you do a bigger team, people won’t get as many touches and they’ll think soccer is boring. Soccer is really not boring.”
Vendors for the event include women-led businesses and organizations. The players encourage anyone who’d like to be a vendor to contact COS at cos-admin@hotmail.com.
COS will host Albany State University’s women’s head soccer coach July 20-21 during a clinic for middle and high school players.
The FIFA Women’s World Cup will begin July 20 and run through Aug. 20. Set in Australia and New Zealand, the tournament will kick off with a match between New Zealand and Norway.
The first match of the U.S. Women’s World Cup team will be against Vietnam and will be played at 9 p.m. July 21. COS will host a watch event for players.
They will continue their World Cup celebrations with a “mini” World Cup event on Aug. 19 at the futsal court at Paulk Field. Teams will pre-register and choose a country to represent. The event is open to all ages up to 18, and the registration deadline is Aug. 4.
The Women’s World Cup takes place every four years and creates one of the biggest revenue generators and international spotlights for women’s sports.
Some of the COS players were too young during the last World Cup in 2019 to remember many of the details — the United States defended their 2015 title with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands — but they are all excited to see the women’s team take the to the field this summer and bring renewed attention to women’s athletics.
“I am excited about it because I feel like it goes with our message, that we’re trying to inspire women like us to play,” Antah said. “And there aren’t a lot of girls like us in this sport, so to see people like Lynn Williams and Crystal Dunn perform on the international level is really inspiring.”
The upcoming events the girls have planned are intended to bring a focus to women’s soccer and to invite more girls to get involved. Antah encouraged the community to come out.
“You’ll be with friends and you’ll be with family, so there’s no other place you’d want to be,” she said.