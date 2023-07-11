Celebrate. Inspire. Recruit. Retain.

These are the goals a group of young women have set to celebrate girls soccer and this summer’s Women’s World Cup tournament, the largest event in women’s sports and a moment of great excitement for Coastal Outreach Soccer’s girl team.

Recommended for you

More from this section

Care team takes ‘golden’ care of seniors

Care team takes ‘golden’ care of seniors

Providing personal, 24-hour, in-home care to people who are ill, elderly or just need a little extra assistance is a service that is often needed, yet hard to find. And what happens to the caregiver when the client moves or passes away? The team at Golden Care has come up with a creative solution.