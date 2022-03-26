A new futsal court in Perry Park stands as testament to the progress Coastal Outreach Soccer has made as an organization focused on enriching the lives of youth.
COS unveiled the court Thursday during an event marred slightly by the rain but otherwise festive and full of energy.
The new court was built with the support of grant funding provided through the Atlanta United Foundation’s Georgia 100 project.
Futsal is a form of indoor soccer that is played on a hard surface between two teams of five players each, one of whom is a goalkeeper.
The outdoor pitch at Perry Park, converted from a double tennis court, is 84 feet by 50 feet with a flexible surface that is more forgiving than wood or concrete.
Atlanta United players — Machop Chol, Thiago Almada, Brad Guzan and George Campbell — and executive staff attended the opening ceremony and participated in the official first goal kick alongside COS players, alumni and local supporters of the program.
Atlanta United Foundation announced the Georgia 100 project in 2020, and COS was among the four first organizations to receive grant support to build new soccer pitches.
“This futsal court was based on the need that Coastal Outreach Soccer saw in the community,” said Alec Queisser, community relations manager for Atlanta United.
The Georgia 100 project offered a matching one-for-one grant and promised to fund up to $75,000 if COS secured the one-to-one match.
A $67,500 grant from Atlanta United Foundation was matched with $100,000 raised by COS.
The foundation’s goal with the Georgia 100 project is to lower hurtles for young players who live in low-income or underserved communities.
“We want soccer to be available to everyone that wants to be able to pick up a soccer ball and score a goal,” Queisser said.
COS’s mission to provide consistent programming and enhance the academic skills of their students stands out and made the program a worthy beneficiary of the foundation’s funding, Queisser said.
“They’re a perfect grantee to work with, to not just work on the pitch but have kids succeed and be able to go to college or graduate high school,” he said.
Darius Slay Jr., Philadelphia Eagle cornerback, NFL four-time pro bowler and longtime COS supporter, also attended the ceremony.
“It’s nice,” he commented standing alongside the new enclosed court. “This is my first time actually seeing it in person because I’ve been in season. I like it.”
Slay added that he envisions the new pitch as a place for students to hone their skills without having to travel to facilities far from home.
After the official first kick, the opening ceremony continued in the Burroughs-Molette Elementary School gym next door, where youth of all ages played indoor soccer wearing their new lime green shoes and black COS t-shirts provided for free to all attendees. They played with Atlanta United soccer balls that all students were able to take home.
COS began in 2004 with around 15 students and has since grown to serve many more players and to offer more enrichment opportunities like through STEM and other programs.
As the after-school program has grown, so has local support and opportunities to enhance programming through donations like those from the Atlanta United Foundation.
“It’s a special opportunity, and it’s a special honor for me just to be able to stand here and just to be able to celebrate with (COS executive director and founder Shawn Williams) his vision,” said Felicia Harris, Brunswick mayor pro tem, who spoke during the ceremony. “And this is just a small percentage of the vision that Shawn had.”
Looking to the students sitting on the gym floor, Harris noted that they are this community’s future.
“These awesome young people are our future, and it shows us the umbrella of community,” she said. “It shows us the diversity that we have in this city and in this county, and it should show all of us as adults what we can accomplish and what we can do when we set aside all of our differences and we put those things that are not important aside.”
Reading a proclamation from the mayor’s office, Harris declared March 24, 2022, to be “Coastal Outreach Soccer Day.”
“Coastal Outreach Soccer’s educational mentorship is a core ingredient to the future success of all participants,” Harris read. “This includes providing opportunities for students to earn athletic and academic scholarships upon graduating high school.”
Williams thanked the city and several other supporters of the program, including the Brunswick Housing Authority, Honeywell Corporation, H20 and the Atlanta United Foundation.
“This would not be possible without the Georgia 100 program,” he said. “… We are grateful for everything.”
Numerous details of the futsal court demonstrate the all-encompassing nature of COS’s vision.
“Hopefully we are inspiring them to think about after high school what is available, what is your passion, how do I find that?” Williams said. “How do I find my passion?”
The new futsal court is more than a soccer pitch, Williams said. It’s a place where students will find inspiration.
“We want to immerse them into just them finding themselves,” he said. “And we’ll be here to guide them through that.”