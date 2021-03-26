After years of preparation and months of solo training, Jaelin Williams received the call.
Williams, who grew up in Brunswick and was on the first Coastal Outreach Soccer travel team formed in 2010, heard the phone ring while at his grandmother’s house, just down the street from Howard Coffin Park where he’s spent countless hours playing soccer.
In a quick call that lasted maybe two minutes, Williams was asked to return to the Bahamas to join the men’s national soccer team for a training camp in preparation for the first round of World Cup qualifiers. The first game is set for Saturday against St. Kitts and Nevis.
As a member of the team, Williams is playing among the best soccer players in the Bahamas and in the world.
“I felt a sigh of relief, like OK I can relax now that the phone call is over,” he recalled, during a Zoom call from the Bahamas in between practices, with clear blue skies and green trees swaying in the background. “But I was also pretty happy that he reached out to me.”
Since arriving in the Bahamas on March 8, Williams and the other players stuck to a schedule of two practices a day, early every morning and each evening, before quarantining in a hotel ahead of the game to limit risk of spreading COVID-19.
Getting to this point has required Williams to put in significant individual work and commitment, especially because the pandemic has for a year prevented many group practice opportunities.
“Not being able to meet up in team settings so often, you’ve got to make sure you’re taking care of yourself first and foremost and making sure that you are staying fit and getting touches on the ball even though you’re not with a team, training with the team,” he said. “And then just knowing whenever you get here you’ve got to really focus.”
Jaelin’s dad, Shawn Williams, founded Coastal Outreach Soccer, a program that provides soccer and academic mentoring programs for underserved Glynn County youth.
Shawn Williams said he was proud to see Jaelin earn this opportunity to play on the world stage.
“We are very excited for him to have this opportunity knowing the time that he’s putting in to make sure that he’s ready for this opportunity,” he said.
Most of Coastal Outreach Soccer’s players know Jaelin well as one of their coaches when he’s home from playing soccer at Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn.
But seeing him earn this high achievement allows the players to see what’s possible, Shawn Williams said.
“I want our players to know, as well as our community to know, that the game of soccer has so many opportunities,” he said. “Jaelin has been able to travel to several different countries throughout the Caribbean Island chain, South America and throughout the United States.”
Jaelin’s many years of perseverance and dedication to the game made the opportunity possible. The Coastal Outreach Soccer program emphasizes that hard work is the key to success, Shawn Williams said.
“Everything else has to align — the commitment, the opportunity and being ready for that,” Shawn Williams said. “That is something that we want everyone to be able to fully be ready for. We share that story.”
After the home game this weekend, the Bahamas team will travel for its next game March 30. They’ll reconvene in June to play in games that will determine what team moves into the second round of the World Cup qualifiers.
“Most countries, their biggest games are these four games and just going through the qualifying,” Shawn Williams said. “Very few teams make it to the finals of the World Cup tournament.”
Jaelin encouraged any young soccer player to always give 100 percent effort and time. Doing so could open up exciting doors to new opportunities.
“If you want to get better it all starts in training. You’ve got to put in the work outside of the games. That’s how you get better and eventually to the next stage in life and the next stage after that,” he said.