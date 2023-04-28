Gary Moore and the rest of the Oceanside Corvette Club hope the Stripling’s parking lot is big enough for the show they’re planning for Saturday.
Moore, an organizer of the event and a member of the club, said they are estimating as many as 100 Chevrolet Corvettes may show up for Corvettes on the Coast. If that is the case, it’s all for the better, Moore said, because proceeds from the show are going to benefit Hospice of the Golden Isles.
“We wanted to make it a show with a purpose, and so many people have been impacted by the good work Hospice does,” Moore said.
Registration to show a Corvette, Chevrolet’s flagship sports car, is $20 and opens at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Stripling’s, 2304 Glynn Avenue, just north of the F.J. Torras Causeway on U.S. Highway 17.
The show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and will feature door prizes from local businesses like Silver Bluff Brewing Company, Strike Zone and local auto parts stores that made gift buckets filled with car detailing products.
Moore said the idea for the show was hatched where all great ideas are born, at the bar. Moore said he and fellow Corvette aficionado John Peters were enjoying a couple of beverages and discussing the Corvette show a fellow club member had attended recently in Florida. It was lackluster, Moore said.
“We were up at the bar, chit-chatting, and we said,’Why don’t we put one on?’” Moore said. “So it snowballed from there.”
Having been to plenty of car shows growing up and as adults, Moore and Peters set up a judged show with other fun things to enhance the experience. Prizes will be given to the best cars, first through third place, and there will be a people’s choice award as well.
Reid’s Food Truck will be on hand selling food, Stripling’s will be open and selling food, a DJ will have some tunes playing and cornhole boards will be around for folks who want to stick around for a game or two, Moore said.
Admission is free and there will be plenty of Corvettes from all generations to drool over, Moore said.
If all goes well, it will become an annual event.
“This will be sort of a litmus test to see what the future looks like,” Moore said. “We’d like to do this once a year.”