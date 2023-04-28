Gary Moore and the rest of the Oceanside Corvette Club hope the Stripling’s parking lot is big enough for the show they’re planning for Saturday.

Moore, an organizer of the event and a member of the club, said they are estimating as many as 100 Chevrolet Corvettes may show up for Corvettes on the Coast. If that is the case, it’s all for the better, Moore said, because proceeds from the show are going to benefit Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Traffic was snarled on St.Simons Island at mid-afternoon Thursday when a car went off the right shoulder of the F.J. Torras Causeway opposite the entrance to Marina Drive and crashed into at least one tree.

FaithWorks has filed for a city permit to relocate its services — including the Sparrows Nest food pantry and The Well — to a property at the corner of Altama Avenue and T Street.