Pete Correll’s legacy in Brunswick has been cemented with his generosity over the years.
A Brunswick native, Correll served as the CEO and chairman of the board of Georgia-Pacific from 1993-2005.
A successful businessman, Correll has supported the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, College of Coastal Georgia, and most recently Hand in Hand of Glynn, where the Correll Family Foundation has donated $500,000 in a matching grant to help fund the construction of a tiny home village for the homeless.
Correll will be honored by the City of Brunswick Wednesday with commissioners proclaiming it Pete Correll Day. Plans also call for presenting a key to the city to representatives from his foundation.
Unfortunately, Correll will be unable to attend the event, set for 6 p.m. at Old City Hall at the beginning of the Brunswick City Commission meeting.
Linda Heagy, treasurer for Hand in Hand, said all gifts of more than $10,000 will be matched through the end of this year up to a maximum of $500,000.
“He has a special heart for people down on their luck,” Heagy said of Correll. “He has a special place for the less fortunate. He is a prince who never forgot Brunswick.”
Heagy said her organization has already received two $25,000 donations and a $50,000 donation since the Correll Family Foundation’s grant.
“We are incredibly grateful for anything that comes our way,” Heagy said. “A community is judged by the way it treats its most vulnerable residents.”
Construction has started at what will be a 60-tiny home village. An estimated $437,000 in infrastructure – roads, pipes, drainage, electricity – is currently being built. The first six homes are also under construction.
Hand in Hand will also extensively renovate a community center, add two gardens and a picnic area.
“We are a community that cares about our neighbors, those less fortunate, those living without shelter, those without hope,” said Anne Stembler, president of Hand in Hand. “This project has the prospect of becoming an example nationally of how a community can help neighbors experiencing homelessness. Together our community can do something about homelessness. Please join us.”
Go to handinhandofglynn.org to donate or for more information.