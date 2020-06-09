The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public comment on a project that would make passage through the Brunswick Harbor more efficient and yield a substantial economic savings.
Channel width modifications it is proposing would improve maneuverability limitations for the large vehicle carrying vessels calling on the port, Colonel's Island specifically.
The areas of concern are between the St. Simons Sound and the Colonel's Island Terminal, including a channel bend near the Cedar Hammock Range and a turning basin near port facilities on Colonel's Island.
Engineers with the corps propose widening the channel bend, expanding the turning basin and widening areas at the St. Simons Sound.
A feasibility study showed an annual benefit to the economy of $2.2 million. That would amount to upwards of $79 million over the 50-year life span of the project, according to the corps.
Noted in the corps report as the Tentatively Selected Plan, the project would cost an estimated $21 million. The federal share would be 62.5 percent. The remaining 37.5 percent would have to be picked up the state.
According to the corps, the project would produce no significant environmental impacts on water quality, wetlands, threatened or endangered species or fish habitat.
The corps conducted the port efficient study in partnership with the Georgia Ports Authority. It noted the terminal on Colonel's Island is the second busiest port in the U.S. for RO/RO cargo and the busiest for RO/RO imports.
The entire Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment and Draft FONSI can be read at online at go.usa.gov/xw9Wt. Comments should be submitted in writing to CESAS-PD.SAS@usace.army.mil no later than 4 p.m. July 9, or by mailing comments to CESAS-PD, 100 W. Oglethorpe Ave., Savannah GA 31401.