While the Army Corps of Engineers is best known for its work in permitting development projects, it’s also been involved in the conservation business for the past 20 years. That’s supposed to have taken on a new direction with a regulatory process dubbed EDGES — Effects Determination Guidance for Endangered and Threatened Species.
Philip Shannin, Georgia’s Piedmont Permits Section chief for the Corps, explained the process Wednesday at the Georgia Environmental Conference on Jekyll Island.
“EDGES was rolled out for the first time, actually, at GEC last year, so it’s a fairly new initiative that we have going,” Shannin said. “This year has been a test year for us, where we monitored how it’s working, we coordinated with the (U.S.) Fish & Wildlife Service, we talked about any changes that might need to be made, and now we’re in discussions about where we’re going to go in the future to further increase the efficiency of using this program.”
It’s a partnership with the FWS’ Georgia Ecological Services Office, and the idea is to use agency and applicant resources to both speed along Endangered Species Act consultations and enhance conservation of the listed species. There are 12 EDGES at present, covering 41 federally listed species in Georgia and their habitats.
“That’s the majority of species,” Shannin said. “Currently, where we’re most lacking is EDGES for plant species.”
Some EDGES are one species only, some are multiple species covered by the same conservation strategies. For instance, plans are in the works for the EDGES for indigo snakes to extend toward gopher tortoises, which are at present a candidate species. Changes are also in the works regarding EDGES for the Altamaha spinymussel, manatees, shorebirds and wood storks.
“It’s been great for us — it’s helped us to be able to expedite our permits,” Shannin said. “It’s been great for the Fish & Wildlife Service because it’s allowed them to get more conservation for the species, because they’re basically offering the carrot that if you agree to implement these different measures into your product design, then they will automatically agree to either (issue a determination) of either ‘no effect’ or ‘not likely to adversely affect’ … without a lengthy, complicated process.”
He added that he believes the process has been good for the regulated public as well, because it increases certainty in the consultation process. And while EDGES is recommended, it’s not required for applicants.
Plans are for EDGES to cover a number of plant species by early 2020.
The guidance letter on the website for the Corps of Engineers Savannah District lists 25 different plants that are federally listed and may be included in new regulations.
Shannin also announced the Corps’ reissuance of nationwide permits, acknowledging that people might be surprised because it’s occurring ahead of most of their expiration dates.
“The reason for this is to comply with various executive orders (by President Donald Trump) — certain nationwide permits had to be reissued early…,” Shannin said. “It’s likely that the Corps will reissue all of the permits so that they can keep them with the same expiration date, and it seems like that likelihood goes up every day. The proposed revised nationwide permits are anticipated to be published in the Federal Register by the end of this year for a 60-day comment period.”