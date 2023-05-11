The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced its plan to halt any use of hopper dredges in the Brunswick Harbor during spring or summer months until it conducts a rigorous environmental review of potential impacts.
The news was celebrated by One Hundred Miles and the Southern Environmental Law Center, which since 2021 have fought against efforts by the corps to remove longstanding restrictions that prohibited maintenance dredging between April 1 and Dec. 14. That window of time includes the sea turtle nesting season in Georgia and nearby states, when there are more sea turtles, especially nesting females, in Georgia’s shipping channels.
One Hundred Miles and the SELC filed a lawsuit in December 2022 in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Georgia, arguing that the corps failed to conduct a sufficient environmental review of year-round dredging as required by the National Environmental Policy Act.
The corps announced Friday it would not move forward with year-round hopper dredging in Brunswick Harbor at this time and would instead undertake a thorough review of the environmental impacts to sea turtles, fisheries and other wildlife.
“We are relieved that the corps has agreed to abandon plans for year-round dredging in Brunswick Harbor this spring — a move that, according to state biologists, would have almost certainly killed and injured federally threatened sea turtles, as well as fish and other important wildlife off Georgia’s coast,” said Megan Huynh, senior attorney at the SELC. “While dredging plays an essential role in keeping Georgia’s harbors safe and navigable, these benefits can be safely and effectively met by adhering to established winter dredging windows — as has been done for more than three decades.”
Hopper dredging uses suction pumps to suck up sediment from the bottom of the harbor and marine life can be killed or maimed in the process. Hopper dredging in Georgia’s harbors has been restricted since 1991.
“We’re pleased that the corps has committed to go back and fully review the science. And the science is clear — spring and summer dredging puts Georgia’s sea turtles and decades of conservation progress at risk,” said Catherine Ridley, vice president of education and communications for One Hundred Miles. “This harmful practice would have gone against the strenuous objections of state biologists and defied more than 30 years of precedent. It’s a dangerous and unnecessary risk — one that we cannot afford to take if we want to recover loggerheads and other sea turtle species.”
One Hundred Miles and the SELC previously filed a lawsuit in 2021 to halt dredging in Brunswick during spring and summer months. A Georgia federal judge temporarily halted the corps’ plans that year.
A North Carolina federal judge blocked a similar plan in September 2022 for spring and summer maintenance dredging in North Carolina’s harbors.
Ridley said environmental advocates will continue monitoring the corps’ plans and will notify the public when a comment period opens to provide input as part of the review process.
Nesting season has already begun in Georgia.
“As nesting is heating up, I can rest easy knowing that we’re not going to go out and encounter a nesting sea turtle one day and then have her chopped into pieces by a hopper dredge the next day,” Ridley said. “That was a very real possibility and would be if hopper dredges were to operate in the Brunswick channel in the spring and summer.”
Sea turtle conservation efforts require the hard work of many, she added, and the corps’ announcement is a win for all who do that work.
“This is what we asked for,” she said. “This is the action we’ve been asking the court to take since day one. It’s a tremendous victory, and a testament to everyone who has participated in this process.”