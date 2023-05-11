The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced its plan to halt any use of hopper dredges in the Brunswick Harbor during spring or summer months until it conducts a rigorous environmental review of potential impacts.

The news was celebrated by One Hundred Miles and the Southern Environmental Law Center, which since 2021 have fought against efforts by the corps to remove longstanding restrictions that prohibited maintenance dredging between April 1 and Dec. 14. That window of time includes the sea turtle nesting season in Georgia and nearby states, when there are more sea turtles, especially nesting females, in Georgia’s shipping channels.

