The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has put a halt to the planned Frederica Road realignment project on St. Simons Island.
In a letter sent to county planning director Dave Austin, corps officials cited additional information received that compels a reevaluation of the proposed project by Christ Church to align the roadway as it passes through church grounds and continues north to Fort Frederica National Monument.
Environmental groups have expressed concerns about a ditch that could potentially contain historic artifacts. Plans are for 170 feet of the ditch to be altered.
"Specifically, we’ve been informed that the proposed project would impact an unnamed ditch with an ‘unknown' eligibility determination for listing on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP),” the letter from the corps said. "We are required to re-open our consultation process with the Georgia State Historic Preservation Office to determine if the ditch is eligible for listing on the NRHP and, if so, assess the potential effect of the project on this resource.”
Among those calling for the corps to reconsider the project are David Kyler, director of the Center for a Sustainable Coast, in a recent letter to officials.
"We are advised by legal counsel that the Historic Preservation Act requires reopening the consultation on the project to assess impacts to the historic ditch that were not considered during prior Section 106 assessment of adverse effects,” he said.
Because the corps is re-opening the consultation process, "any impacts to the ditch prior to the conclusion of the Section 106 consultation will be considered unauthorized."