An employee at the Port of Brunswick died early Sunday morning when a vehicle he was driving plunged into the water, according to Glynn County Coroner Mark Neu and Georgia Ports Authority officials.
Lon Bland, 44, of Brunswick, was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Neu said. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, Neu said.
Bland apparently was driving a vehicle onto a vehicle transport vessel at around 5:18 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle went straight instead of turning onto the ship, plunging into the water, Neu said. Bland was a driver for the International Longshoremen’s Association at the Port of Brunswick, Georgia Ports Authority officials said.
The port authority confirmed that Bland died during loading operations at the Port of Brunswick’s Colonel’s Island terminal. The incident is still under investigation.
“The Georgia Ports Authority sends its deepest prayers to the family of Lon Bland,” GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch said.