Health officials are quick to remind the community that coronavirus, the latest virus to spread from China, is just that: a virus.
“Everybody thinks this is ‘Contagion,’ but we want to remove the Hollywood from it,” said Dr. Mark Hanly, a pathologist with Southeastern Pathology Associates and vice-chair of pathology at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
The 2011 movie Hanly is referencing, “Contagion,” tells the fictional tale of an outbreak of a virus brought to the United States from China.
He isn’t the only one to notice the parallels in the recent emergence of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus — referred to as 2019-nCoV by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — in China that has since spread to several countries, including the United States.
As Business Insider and CNN International both reported last week, the movie saw a surge in popularity on social media and infected the top 10 most-rented movies on iTunes.
The novel name is simply a placeholder until the proper authorities devise a snappier one, Hanly said.
“This is called a novel coronavirus because they’ve already worked out its DNA structure and it’s unlike any other one they’ve seen before,” he explained.
As of Monday, the CDC had confirmed 11 domestic cases of the virus in five states: California, Washington, Arizona, Illinois and Massachusetts.
Flu-like symptoms are common, Hanly said, but infected people can spread the virus before symptoms begin to show. Its incubation period of three to 14 days means anyone who has been to China or been in contact with someone who was in China within the past two weeks should be vigilant.
That doesn’t mean no one’s paying attention. The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Jan. 27 that it has not identified any cases in Georgia but is monitoring the virus’ spread and coordinating with healthcare providers and the CDC so everyone is ready if it does spread to the state.
“The CDC recommends calling your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms of a respiratory illness within 14 days after traveling to China or if you’ve had contact with someone who recently traveled from China and is exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory illness,” Dr. Lawton Davis, director for the state health department’s Coastal Health District, said Monday.
“Symptoms of novel coronavirus are very similar to those of the flu, which is still very widespread in Georgia. And as with flu, risk of infection depends on exposure.”
Hanly believes it is unlikely to spread to Georgia.
Nancy Nydam, with the state health department’s communication division, said her department will be working with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, CDC, U.S. Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to screen passengers on flights from China arriving at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
New arrivals will be monitored for symptoms of the coronavirus depending on their travel history, she explained.
Given the screening in Atlanta, Southeast Georgia Health System Infection Prevention Manager Lynn Reynolds said it’s unlikely any coronavirus-infected passengers will come through the Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport via Atlanta or through any other airport in Georgia.
“The Atlanta airport is screening all flights from China, so those Delta flights into the Brunswick airport would have had all eligible travelers screened,” Reynolds said.
Since an outbreak of Ebola in 2014, the Brunswick hospital always checks the travel history of those seeking medical treatment, according to Reynolds. If someone had recently traveled to China or been in contact with someone who had, hospital staff would take the necessary precautions.
The Port of Brunswick is also subject to health screening, according to Reynolds.
“The Coast Guard screens all ships on their initial port call for any communicable diseases,” Reynolds said. “If a ship comes directly to Brunswick from China or another country with confirmed cases, the Coast Guard would screen them.”
Hanly said it’s unlikely the virus could enter the state via its deepwater ports in Brunswick and Savannah anyway.
“I’m not worried about the port because the incubation period is between three and 14 days and there’s no ship that could get here from China in that time,” Hanly said. “There’s very little chance of somebody getting off the ship, being asymptomatic and spreading it.”
Local schools are preparing, but Hanly stressed it’s nothing to panic over.
“I can’t imagine there would be a child that’s been to China two weeks ago, I think it would be addressed by then,” Hanly said.
Prevention measures for the coronavirus are essentially the same as during flu season, according to Nydam.
“Wash your hands regularly with soap and warm water, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and stay away from people who are sick,” Nydam wrote. “We also urge individuals who have not gotten a flu vaccine to do so to prevent spread of the flu.”
If there’s any doubt, the CDC advises staying home and avoiding contact with others except to seek medical care. As of Monday, no cure for the virus had been found.
Now that U.S. health authorities are on high alert, Hanly expressed confidence in measures being taken to limit the spread of the virus, which includes monitoring anyone leaving China or having been in contact with someone from China within the three- to 14-day incubation period and isolating infected persons.
“The risk is exactly as the (National Health Service) and (Centers for Disease Control) have said,” Hanly said. “There’s cause for concern, but no cause for panic. We just need to keep our eye on it, keep our fingers on the pulse, and put the correct measures in place.”
While different in many ways, the 2019-nCoV comes from the same family as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome — widely known as MERS and SARS, respectively — both of which are also coronaviruses.
“Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that infect both humans and non-humans,” Hanly said. “A lot of them have symptoms very similar to the flu. Over the years we’ve had a number of these viruses pop up. MERS occurred in the Middle East and SARS occurred originally in China.”
This most recent variety is believed to have originated in China as well, he explained.
“As far as people can work out, it has arisen in the Wuhan province in China. It appears to be quite infective, but the number of deaths is actually quite low,” Hanly said.
While as infectious as the best, the novel coronavirus does not appear to be as deadly as its forebears.
“About 2 percent of the people who get it die, and the majority of people who get it got an underlying condition, and though the most recent death in the Philippines was a younger person, most of those that have died in China were old,” Hanly said. “To put it in perspective, it is far less lethal than SARS. SARS had a lethality of 20 percent.”
But it’s still very infectious, he said.
All of that is, of course, dependent on the veracity of the data.
“There’s very little truly vetted data on this,” Hanly said. “The majority of the statistics comes out of China and it may be screened by the Chinese government, but it’s obviously quite infectious.”
Due to efforts by the Chinese government to combat the illness, travel restriction on people leaving China and most airlines suspending flights to and from the country, Hanly said there’s not much to fear.
“The message that needs to get out is what the (U.S.) Secretary of Health (and Human Services) said,” Hanly said. “It’s potentially serious. We’ve got to be vigilant and reduce the risk of it coming in from outside, but the risk internally for a massive outbreak as it is set up is very, very low.”
The Brunswick hospital is already gearing up to handle any potential cases, Hanly said, following new guidelines from the CDC and updating procedures used during the 2003 SARS outbreak.
“All of that stuff is being revamped and put in place, and I know the team in the emergency room is up to date,” Hanly said. “It’s not as though this is a surprise. Everybody knows their role and is fulfilling their role so we can pick this up as soon as possible.”
He’s confident enough to proceed with his planned mission trip to Haiti, which he departed for on Monday.
“Be concerned and vigilant, but there’s no need for outright panic,” Hanly said.