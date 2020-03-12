Local health officials are awaiting confirmation of the first two suspected coronavirus cases in Southeast Georgia.
Officials with Southeast Georgia Health System said a 29-year-old woman from Folkston was hospitalized in St. Marys on March 9 after she returned to the hospital Monday for the second time in two days with worsening respiratory symptoms.
Preliminary test results show she tested positive for the coronavirus. Hospital officials sent the test results to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. The woman had not done any recent traveling, health officials said.
According to a news release, the patient did not have a travel history or any know exposure to COVID-19.
“Despite no travel history or known exposure to COVID-19, the physicians caring for the patient made the determination to place her in isolation, admit her to the hospital for further monitoring and contact GDPH to request authorization for COVID-19 testing,” the release said.
A second patient is also hospitalized at the health system’s hospital in Brunswick, where officials are awaiting preliminary test results.
“We are assessing the risk of exposure pursuant to the (CDC) and (health department) guidelines, and have notified those team members that may have had prolonged close contact to the patient,” the release states. “Out of an abundance of caution, potentially impacted team members will remain at home and be monitored by the (health department) and team member health.”
The most recent case in Camden puts the number of total infected up to 22.
According to Ginger Heidel, risk communicator with the health department’s Coastal Health District office in Savannah, 16 are “presumptive positives,” or individuals who tested positive but have yet to be confirmed by the CDC.
Six have been confirmed to be infected as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to news reports, another case in the region has been confirmed with a 68-year-old woman in Nassau County, Fla.
The state health department started permitting commercial testing for coronavirus last week, said Sally Silbermann, public information officer with the Coastal Health District. Previously, all testing for the disease had to go through government health channels, ultimately to the CDC. However, any commercial testing for coronavirus that indicates a positive result for the disease must be immediately reported to health authorities, she said. Silbermann cautioned the public to acquire its information about coronavirus through official sources such as the EMA, the public heath department and the CDC. No positive case of the disease has been reported in Glynn County, she said.
“Public health must be notified when there is a confirmed case,” she said.
Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, said there has been a slight increase in emergency room visits since the outbreak.
“What concerns us is this is such a widespread thing,” he said. “We’re still at the tail end of the general flu season.”
The presumption for anyone visiting a doctor’s office or hospital emergency room with flu-like symptoms is the patient is a potential coronavirus carrier.
Scherneck said people with more severe flu-like symptoms should go to the emergency room. If symptoms are less severe, he recommended contacting their local physicians in advance in case special precautions needed.
For example, while masks don’t protect people from contracting the virus, the may reduce the chances an infected person spreading the virus. Some doctors offices may require people to wear a mask once they enter the office, he said.
“Masks are more effective for people with the illness,” he said.
In the case of the woman from Folkston, Scherneck said she was ill enough to be hospitalized even though she is “not in a compromised age bracket.”
He recommended frequent hand washing, not touching your face and avoiding people with obvious flu-like symptoms.
“People need to be very cautious,” he said.
The Georgia Department of Public Health issued a statement saying the overall risk to the general public remains low, though elderly people and those with chronic medical conditions may face increased risk.
The recommendations are:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available, use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay at home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The News’ Taylor Cooper and Larry Hobbs also contributed to this story.