Maureen McGrath recognized the potential threat COVID-19 posed to public health weeks before advisories were issued.
She was already social distancing, washing her hands frequently and taking other precautions because her mother, who lives nearby, has leukemia and a compromised immune system.
She even had laminated signs that can be placed on doors or in windows to let people know a high-risk person lives inside.
“She can’t be around people,” she said.
Things haven’t changed since McGrath and her mother, both who live alone in St. Marys, began sheltering in place.
McGrath said she goes shopping once every two weeks for her mother and herself. Her mother goes outside in her yard and stays in contact with fellow members of the St. Marys Garden Club online.
But McGrath said she and her mother are not letting their guard down until they are certain it’s safe to go out in public, even after sheltering in place for nearly three months.
“I’m still going to be real leery,” she said. “I don’t have a choice because my biggest fear is I’ll give it to someone else.”
The anxiety for those still sheltering in place because of health conditions or age can be challenging to deal with, according to health officials.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mental heath issues can even affect those who were in good mental health before the pandemic. Symptoms include fear and worrying about your own health, changes in sleep and eating patterns, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, worsening of chronic health problems and increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.
People are advised to create a routine, eat healthy, stay connected, focus on the positives and limit media intake.