A global health crisis inspires more than widespread fear and anxiety.
In Glynn County, like in communities everywhere, the coronavirus pandemic is bringing out the human tendency to help neighbors in need.
As many facets of society slow down or grind to a halt, there’s been widespread disruption in the lives of people. Many have lost their jobs or been forced to work less hours. Medical and cleaning supplies are in high demand. And food banks and others in the community that serve those in need year round are experiencing an extra strain on their resources.
In the midst of all that, though, kind deeds of all shapes and sizes are taking place, as businesses and individuals find ways to help out in whatever way they can.
Josh Wills, owner of Clearview Services in Brunswick, felt immediately drawn to find some way to support the community during this crisis. Clearview Services is a family-owned company whose services include pressure washing.
And that’s what Willis decided to offer the community.
The company posted on Facebook offering to pressure wash all the playgrounds in Glynn County at schools or public parks.
“One thing I firmly believe is we are a local company — we live locally, we eat locally and we wouldn’t be in business without our community,” Wills said. “So I was trying to come up with a way we can give back right now, and that was one of the first things I thought of, was to clean parks.”
Churches, nonprofits and many others are finding ways to support the community through this difficult time.
The Rev. Tony Lankford, senior pastor at First Baptist Church on St. Simons, was inspired to find a way to help when he noticed the empty bread shelves while shopping in Harris Teeter. After also learning that a member of the church had driven to Brantley County to purchase toilet paper, Lankford recognized a community need the church could help meet.
“We, like most churches, order toilet paper in giant boxes, and a few weeks ago we had gotten a shipment,” Lankford said. “If we have an abundance, and I’ve got congregation members or community members driving to the next county for it, I have a sacred responsibility to share.”
The church transformed its “little library” box, which typically holds books, into a giveaway box with items like bread and toilet paper.
The box was meant to be a place for people to come pick up supplies. Since the initiative began, though, Lankford said some in the community have begun dropping off items for others in need.
The church is also collecting food donations for Sparrow’s Nest, a local food pantry where items are flying off the shelves at fast rates.
While some have repurposed facilities to meet new community needs, others are aiming to help prepare for the high COVID-19 patient case load that could come to Glynn County.
Of particular interest in most communities is the amount of supples in local hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
Staff at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, which like all schools in the county will be closed for the remainder of the school year, decided there was a better use for some of the school’s supplies.
GICCA donated 150 surgical masks and about 20 boxes of gloves to Southeast Georgia Health System last week. GICCA had a supply of these items for its health care classes.
GICCA’s agriculture education teachers, Amy and Michael Stalvey, also decided to cancel the program’s annual plant sale and donate the plants to local senior citizen centers and the health system.
“It’s just about being a good citizens of the community,” said Rick Townsend, CEO of the career academy. “It’s just being a partner.”