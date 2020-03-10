It is so far, so good for tourism officials in Glynn and Camden counties when it comes the virus.
Growing coronavirus concerns have not affected tourism in the Golden Isles — at this time.
The main advantage Glynn County has when it comes to attracting tourists is most arrive by vehicle, said Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Only about 20 percent of visitors here arrive by plane, he said.
“For right now, we’re in a good position,” he said. “From what we’re seeing it’s business as usual.”
Many in the industry are focused on the greater economy to see how it affects travel, he said. One concern is corporate and industry meetings that are normally scheduled throughout the year.
McQuade said so far he hasn’t heard of any cancellations locally.
“All indicators looking forward are positive,” he said. “We’re hoping that doesn’t change.”
The emphasis on frequent hand washing and encouraging people to stay home if they show any cold or flu-like symptoms will help reduce the spread of the virus, he said.
Ralph Staffins III, director of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said he hasn’t heard of any cancellations based on concerns about COVID-19.
“We’re aware of it, but we’re not at the level of concern,” he said. “We’re following the lead of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.”
Staffins said he attended last Saturday’s chili cookoff on St. Simons Island and saw “elbow to elbow” people and no one was wearing a mask.
“It was a very large crowd,” he said. “There were lots of booths and people.”
Alison Shores, director of the Camden County Chamber of Commerce, said she isn’t aware of an impacts to hotels, motels or bed and breakfast inns. Chamber officials have been closely monitoring the virus, but Shores said she believes it will have a minimal impact in the region.
“I don’t see it truly affecting us,” she said. “We’re just taking precautionary measures like extra hand washing and hand sanitizer.”