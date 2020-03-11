The Golden Isles has seen its first cancellation of a major event due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The American Enterprise Institute’s annual World Forum at Sea Island was scheduled to feature speakers such as Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and senior advisor Jared Kushner before its cancellation.
The invitation-only annual conference of business leaders and conservative intellectuals is closed to the media.
Officials at Sea Island did not return a phone call Tuesday for more information about the cancellation. A message to the American Enterprise Institute was not returned to determine if or when the forum would be rescheduled.
The institute is a public policy think tank overseen by a group of business leaders and financial executives researching economics, foreign and defense policy, politics and public opinion, poverty, education, society and culture, and technology and innovation. It is the first major event to cancel in the Golden Isles since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ralph Staffins III said he didn’t know of any other canceled events due to coronavirus concerns.
“There is concern with this being the first one,” he said of the cancellation. “Our county depends on tourism.”
He said “there is certainly a concern” about more potential cancellations of conventions and other events locally and across the state.
“The chamber will continue to support tourism in every possible way,” he said.
It was also disappointing that Sea Island wasn’t in the national spotlight over the weekend with the gathering of business leaders and public officials, he said.
“Sea Island went through a lot of trouble to arrange this,” Staffins said. “It’s disappointing and frustrating.”
Other events around the country were also canceled or postponed to help prevent the disease from spreading.