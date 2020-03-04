The continuing spread of the coronavirus has generated extra precautions in Camden County schools.
The school district has posted instructions on its website with recommendations on how parents should respond to children showing flu-like symptoms.
They are asking parents to keep their children at home if they are too sick to be comfortable at school or if they might spread a contagious disease.
School officials said they are working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health to remain proactive and take all proper precautions to prevent the spread of infection in all schools and buildings.
“We will follow the directions given by the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers of Disease Control, and will keep you updated as new information becomes available,” according to the school district’s website.
Phoebe Floyd, a school district spokeswoman, said administrators are working closely with health department officials to remain proactive about the virus.
“As we are already in influenza or ‘flu’ season, custodial staff in all school buildings are being asked to take extended measures with sanitizing high-touch areas like doorknobs and desktops, in addition to daily, routine cleaning and sanitizing measures already in place,” Floyd said.
Recommendations for parents include keeping a child home if there is a fever over 100 degrees, vomiting, diarrhea, a frequent cough, persistent pain or a widespread rash. Children also need to be encouraged to wash hands thoroughly, blow noses with tissues, and to cover mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing.
Parents have to ensure a child isn’t intentionally avoiding school by pretending to be ill. Most problems should be discussed with a health provider to determine if an office visit is needed, school officials said.
Floyd said faculty and staff continue to receive regular updates about the virus.
“One of the best ways to prevent the spread of viruses like COVID-19 is to remain vigilant with regards to handwashing and personal hygiene,” she said. “From the time even our youngest students begin school, we share with them the importance of handwashing and proper ways to cough or blow their noses. These lessons are not only taught in our classrooms but also demonstrated daily.”