Georgia ports officials are closely monitoring the possibility of the Coronavirus among the crews of foreign ships.
Leigh Ryan, a representative from the World Trade Center Savannah, explained the concerns of port officials at Wednesday’s Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority. Ryan said the virus has led to delays in ships being allowed into ports on both coasts.
“There’s a lot of concern about that,” she said of the virus. “They’re holding up ships.”
Ryan said the virus continues to evolve, which makes it difficult to determine the impact ports across the nation will experience.
She also gave authority members a schedule of global education programs that will be offered this year by the trade center. Some of the upcoming programs include a presentation about expanding businesses into the Caribbean, access to capital finance reports, mitigating export financial risk and website globalization.
“You will see a lot of diversity,” Ryan said. “The focus is on international business.”
Pete Snell, vice president of economic development for Coastal Pines Technical College, said while other colleges are experiencing flat enrollment, his school has seen an increase in students every semester the past five years.
“We continue to grow at the college,” he said.
Construction of the new $17.1 million campus in Kingsland is progressing ahead of schedule. Snell said the goal is to complete construction of the 61,000-square-foot building on a 20-acre site off Maycreek Drive by August.
Snell said staff will move into the building after it’s completed but no firm date has been set for when classes will begin.
Dawn Malin, the authority’s chair, said a contract will be signed soon with consultants from the Site Selectors Guild to help market the region for new businesses.
“Because we’re so diverse, we’re asking for the study,” she said.
The consultants will visit different sites in the Golden Isles. They will also meet with stakeholders including college officials and business leaders during their visit in coming months.