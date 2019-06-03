I was sitting on the patio shucking corn, fanning flies off the bare kernels and anticipating supper.
I had the great good fortune of growing up about a mile from my grandparents. When school was out, I’d eat breakfast at home, sit around bored a few minutes and ask, “Can I go to Grandma and Grandpa’s?’’
The answer was always “No,’’ but I knew I could go if I carried out the trash, cut the grass or did some other chores. Otherwise, I’d have to torture my sisters to the point my Mama would order me to leave.
I would start out running and finally, out of breath, slow to a quick walk. I’d sometimes find grandma on the cool back porch in a straight chair shucking field corn roasneers. If I had to spell it, it would be roasting ears.
She patiently picked out the silk, sliced the kernels off the cob into a dishpan and scraped the milky juice off what was left. The discarded silk and shucks drew the yellow jackets and my bare legs drew the sweat bees.
She stewed the corn for dinner, the noon meal for farmers, with fried pork of some kind, sliced tomatoes and onions and hot biscuits. I had never heard of creamed corn until I moved to Georgia, and I found it more like starchy corn gravy. I liked my corn soupy and still do.
My mother still doesn’t like sweet corn although she adds sugar to her stewed field corn. I’m not certain Grandma ever did, but I suspect it. After all, this is the South where any country woman’s description of a cooking method unfailingly begins with, “Mama always...”
I grow a little of my own corn, and it was a decent year. I tried the peaches and cream variety this year. It’s variegated white-and-yellow and better than silver queen. Saying that is like standing up at a Southern Baptist prayer meeting and saying the New International Version is better than the King James, but I’m sticking to it.
Letting people know you’re growing corn is a dangerous thing. Even though very good sweet corn can be had at the grocery store four for a dollar, people want corn from a garden.
You can give your friends squash, cucumbers, tomatoes and all sorts of vegetables, but you don’t let them know you have corn.
If they find out, you’ll hear from them when you drop off the eggplant.
“I didn’t get any corn,’’ they’ll grouse.
“I’ll bring you some,’’ I lie.
The truth is, they’re not getting any of my corn.
Besides, it’s all gone. It has been eaten or scraped off the cob and in the freezer to be thawed and stewed anew on a cold winter day when spring is a faint hope.
Northerners know about corn. They buy sweet corn out of pickup trucks on the side of the road that advertise with hand-lettered signs.
The USDA food safety people are changing their dating on food. Officials say that we react to those “sell by” and “use by” dates on food by throwing out about 20 percent of what we buy. They’re going to a “best if used by” date hoping people will still eat it if it’s still good. With fresh corn, the best if used by date is “Now.”
That’s what you do: You pick it – break it, some say – shuck and get it in the boiling water or on the grill. If you grill it, you can leave the shuck on until it’s done.
You never let the sun go down on corn, but left to dry in the field, it can still be good.
I think folks north and west of what Tommy Tomlinson calls the Sweet Tea Line don’t understand what a wonderful thing corn can be. Dried corn is grist for mills that grind it into grits or cornmeal. You can’t have shrimp and grits without grits although many mess it up with heavy cream and mushrooms. That’s worse than putting sugar in field corn.
The old Southern staples are simply buttered grits on a breakfast plate and cornbread, corn muffins, Thanksgiving dressing and hush puppies.
My family always bought cornmeal from Smith’s Mill just north of Anderson, S.C. It had a hush puppies recipe on the bag and you diverged from it at your peril. The one thing it left out was to cook the hush puppies in the same grease as the fish. Otherwise, it’s just fried cornbread.
When we’re around a real grist meal, we go buy some cornmeal. It still has all those black specks including the corn germ, beetles legs and weevils that make it so tasty.
The greatest misuse of corn is to turn it into ethanol and add it to gasoline. It drives up the price of two things, grits and gas. I think we’ll learn someday that ethanol has done nothing to help the environment and probably hurt it because it compromised fuel economy. Not only that, corn is fuel for the body, not a vehicle.
When times were hard in the mountain hollers, the lowland swamps and the land in between, folks turned some of their corn into sour mash and distilled it into corn liquor, also known as white lightning, moonshine or simply shine. The best I ever sampled was awful, and I wish I had added it to my gas tank.
Corn is a unique thing. Only corn can be made into a pone to be eaten with purple hull crowder peas, butter beans or crumbled into a bowl and soaked with buttermilk. The latter was supper for weary sharecroppers for years.
Corn is also a good description your daddy’s jokes.
By the way, this column has no best if read by date. I doubt, however, it’ll get any better with age.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com.