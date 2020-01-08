Coral Park and Emory Dawson intersection to close for sewer repairs

The intersection of Coral Park Drive and Emory Dawson Parkway will be closed Thursday and Friday for sewer repairs.

Traffic through the intersection behind Big Lots in Brunswick will need to find a detour between 8 a.m. on Thursday and 5 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.

Homeowner access will be maintained, the release states.

But all other traffic should be prepared to take another route.

For more information, contact the JWSC at 912-261-7100.

— The Brunswick News

