Julie Lynn Watson is a well known animal advocate, volunteering her time at the Glynn County Animal Control Shelter as well as at other local animal welfare groups.
But when she arrived Wednesday at the county animal shelter on U.S. 17, staff members summoned police.
Glynn County Police arrested Watson, 53, and charged her with criminal solicitation. She was taken to the Glynn County Detention Center and later released on $6,058 bond, jail records show.
Police had asked county animal control officials to contact them next time Watson showed up at the shelter, said animal control director Tiffani Hill.
Watson’s arrest stems from an incident in late March in which a dog disappeared from a man’s home on Riverwood Road and reappeared at the county animal shelter in the hands of Watson, according to Hill and police.
At the very least, Glynn County police allege, Watson’s concern for the catahoula mixed breed dog prompted her to trespass on another man’s property that day and take video of his home’s interior.
While police cannot prove that Watson went inside the man’s home to retrieve the dog, police said she admitted to taking the video that was briefly posted on the Friends of Glynn Animals Facebook page, according to the report.
The dog’s owner had traveled to Indiana, where he became stuck due to complications related to COVID-19 precautions, police said. In the meantime, the man had arranged for a person to feed the dog and pet sit.
Earlier in the month, animal control had responded to reports of “excessive barking” coming from the home.
Animal control’s senior field officer, Gerald Rewis, visited the home and found the dog in good health, with adequate fresh food and water, Hill said. Animal control officers continued to stop by and check on the dog, Hill said.
“We did not feel the dog was being neglected or needed to be removed from the home,” Hill said. “The homeowner did advise that he was detained and that the dog was being cared for. We left it there.”
Still, Watson apparently felt more action was needed, according to the police report. Police say she stood on the front porch and took video of the interior through a window, identifying the man and his home. Later, animal control officials said Watson arrived at the shelter with the man’s dog. Watson told animal control officers she found the dog at Riverwood River and Ridge roads, according to the police report.
Animal control officers knew the dog, Hill said. They called the man in Indiana to let him know his dog had been turned in.
The man called police, telling them “Julie Watson brought in his dog,” the report said. “Because of this, he believed Julie Watson entered his house without permission.”
He also mentioned seeing “a video in which somebody was recording inside of his residence, talking about his dog,” the police report said. The video was removed shortly after it was posted on Facebook, but county police obtained a copy of it.
An officer recognized a cat in the video as the same one he had seen when checking on the home several days earlier, the report said.
Friends of Glynn Animals is a Facebook page run by volunteers who post photos of dogs available for adoption from the county animal shelter.
In her statement to police, “Watson admitted that she was the person who recorded the video,” according to the report. The man said he wished to pursue charges. Police took a warrant out for Watson. Animal control officials returned the dog to its owner when he returned home a few days later, Hill said.
“She (Watson) volunteers for the shelter and is currently volunteering with No Kill Glynn County, which we really appreciate because they arrange for transports of dogs out of the shelter and into good homes,” Hill said. “I understand her concern for the dog’s welfare and I believe she felt she was assisting the dog in getting the care it needed. We let everyone know that we were handling the situation. Apparently, she felt other action was needed.”