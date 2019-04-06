A woman showed up in the hospital emergency room in the predawn hours Thursday with a bullet wound, apparently a victim of stray gunfire in the Arco community, according to a Glynn County Police report.
The woman suffered a wound to the left leg at around 3:27 a.m. on Thursday. She then drove herself to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where she was in good enough condition to tell police what happened, the report said. The woman said she had just turned onto 9th Street off of the Norwich Street Extension “when her vehicle was shot up,” the police report said.
Moments earlier, she had driven from her home on Union Street in downtown Brunswick to the Citgo on U.S. Highway 341 to get gas, the report said. On the way home, she turned onto 9th Street from the Norwich Street Extension, which connects with U.S. 341, the report said.
“(The victim) said when she heard the shots, she felt one of the bullets strike her in the left leg,” the report said. “(The victim) said it was at this point she sped to the emergency room to get treatment.”
Just before hearing the gunshots, the woman told police she saw several vehicles together on 9th Street, possibly near Ogg Avenue, the report said.
It was the second report of stray gunfire in the Arco community since Sunday night, when bullets struck a home at the corner of Norwich and 7th streets. One bullet passed through the home’s front door, flying over a young boy and his grandmother and striking the opposite wall in the living room, according to a police report.
The bullet struck a picture frame above the fire place as the boy sat on a couch near the front door, the report said. Police detected at least three bullet holes near the home’s front entrance, the report said.
No one inside the home was hurt during the 9:45 p.m. shooting incident. City police found four 9 mm shell casings outside the home, according to the report. A man who was sleeping in the bedroom of the home told police he “does not know why they shot at his home,” the report said.