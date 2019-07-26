A Glynn County Police officer and a bystander slipped an overheated puppy from the confines of a stifling hot car at around noontime July 19 in the Walmart parking lot, after which the dog's owner was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals, according to a police report.
The puppy had been inside the Dodge Avenger for "at least 20 minutes" with only an opening of between 4 and 6 inches in the front windows, according to county police officer Matt Dixon. It was 95 degrees and sunny, the report said. The animal had no water, the report said.
The 18-year-old Missouri woman allegedly told the officer she had been in the store at 150 Altama Connector for only "a few minutes," the report said. But Dixon noted that he been there for 20 minutes before she returned, the report said. Kayla Marie Smith of Fletcher, Mo., was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on a charge of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. She was released later that day on $681 bond. The charge could carry up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
A concerned citizen called police at about 12:24 p.m. on July 19, worried about the puppy being left inside the Dodge Avenger, the report said. "The vehicle was in direct sunlight, it was not running and the windows were rolled down 4-6 inches," Dixon reported upon responding to the call.
The puppy was in the front driver's seat. "I noticed the puppy was panting heavily and whining," the report said. Dixon managed to reach his arm far enough the through the window opening to make contact with the puppy. "It was hot to the touch," the report said.
Dixon ran the car's license plate in an unsuccessful attempt to get a phone number for the owner, the report said. One bystander ran inside to have the puppy's owner paged over the P.A. system, with no success, the report said.
Dixon attempted unsuccessfully to reach the door lock through the small opening and unlock it with his/her asp wand, the report said. Afterward, "a bystander was able to reach in through the cracked window and open the front passenger door," the report said. Dixon then placed the puppy in his patrol car with the air conditioning running to cool it off.
The report said Smith arrived about that time, with a friend who also was inside the Walmart with her, the report said. After disputing Smith's claim that she had only been in the store for a short time, Dixon placed her under arrest.
"I told Smith it was too hot to leave a puppy in her vehicle with no (air conditioning), the windows only partially cracked and no water for an extended period of time," the report said.
The puppy and the vehicle were released to Smith's friend, the report said.
Studies show that if it is 95 degrees outside, the confines of a vehicle can reach 114 degrees within 10 minutes and up 129 degrees within 30 minutes, said Tina Hill, Manager at Glynn County Animal Control. "Even with the windows cracked," she added.
As a general rule, dog owners should not leave their pets inside a vehicle under conditions they themselves would not want to endure, Hill said. "If you would not want to sit in that vehicle, your dog certainly would not either," she said.