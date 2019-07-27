City police say an employee of The Rose & Vine in downtown Brunswick used the old spilt-Coke-on-the-checkbook routine to bilk her employer of more than $9,000.
Some 31 of the checks that were supposedly destroyed by the errant Coca-Cola spill allegedly ended up being deposited into the woman's bank account between late May and late June, according to a Brunswick Police report. Brunswick Police Lt. Jose Galdamez, the department's criminal investigations commander, said the suspect forged the company's checks for between $300 and $500 each. The figure of more than $9,000 stolen is a low estimate; the final total of the alleged theft is likely to be much higher, Galdamez said.
Police arrested Christina Amber Johnson, 38, on Thursday and charged her with 31 counts of felony theft by deception, Galdamez said. She remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held on a bond of $1,874 for each of the 31 counts, jail records show. Johnson also is charged with 31 counts of deposit account no more than $1,499, a charge that represents the loss incurred by the bank, Galdamez said.
Johnson, who also goes by "Cricket," was hired on May 1 at The Rose & Vine, 1602 Newcastle St. She was fired July 1, according to the arrest report. On July 5, the store's owner called police to allege that Johnson had stolen 42 company checks, the report said.
Earlier in her employment, Johnson allegedly told a co-worker that she accidentally "spilled Coke on the checkbook," the report said. Johnson allegedly told the coworker "that she voided all the checks that were destroyed by the Coke that she spilled." The coworker told police "she did not think to check to make sure the checks got voided out," the report states.
Police alleged that Johnson forged at least 31 of the checks from the checkbook between May 31 and June 24. "In between those times, multiple checks were forged and deposited into Ms. Johnson's account," the report said.
After police took the initial report, Brunswick Detective Anthony Trollinger led the investigation that resulted in Johnson's arrest, Galdamez said. "I guess the business owner finally realized what was going on with these checks and contacted us," he said.