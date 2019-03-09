It is a simple enough crime, really. And the rewards can be quite lucrative.
The thieves walk softly through quiet neighborhoods, under the cover of still, dark nights. They target vehicles parked outside of homes, and their success depends largely on us.
"They very rarely use forced entry into a vehicle," said Capt. Tom Jump of the Glynn County Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit. "They will walk a neighborhood, just checking door handles; and they're pretty successful at it. Some neighborhoods get hit pretty hard."
Just ask the folks in the Clearwater community off of U.S. Highway 17 in southern Glynn County. A resident called police at 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 22 to report that a pair of culprits in dark clothing with backpacks were burglarizing a vehicle on Coral Cove. Officers responded quickly, but the thieves were long gone. However, in their search for the suspects police officers discovered the thieves had pilfered through at least seven other vehicles in the neighborhood.
Last October, a woman called police to report that thieves had rummaged through her vehicle overnight in the Deckhouse apartments, on Reef Road off of Golden Isles Parkway. Responding police discovered six other cars in the apartment complex's parking lot also had been hit.
This is a common enough occurrence throughout Glynn County and Brunswick, from the western mainland neighborhoods to St. Simons Island. The pattern is familiar to police: Thieves in the night go prowling neighborhoods in search of unlocked vehicles. Typically, several vehicles are rummaged through on the same street, or in the same community. Not only are the vehicles unlocked, but the valuables left inside range from cash to electronics to jewelry and handguns, according to report.
One unfortunate fellow in a downtown Brunswick neighborhood recently left $500 cash in an unlocked vehicle. It turned out to be easy money for a larcenous night stalker.
"It's crazy," Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
Auto burglary is the ultimate crime of opportunity, one that can be effectively combatted with a basic precaution.
"It's obvious, just lock your vehicle's doors," Jump said. "If folks just checked their doors to make sure they are locked before they go to bed at night, it would help a lot. Most of them can just hit the key remote to make sure it's locked before they go to bed. And that would help a lot."
But it is plainly obvious that far too many people do not bother. County police confirmed 399 vehicle burglaries in 2018. Police arrested 17 adults and one juvenile in those 2018 cases. Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 27 of this year, police have confirmed 51 auto burglaries, with one adult and four juveniles arrested.
Brunswick police report similar problems in the city. Police handled 107 auto burglaries in 2018, with the total value of stolen booty as a result totaling $69,523, department records show. The 11 auto burglaries reported this year have cost the victims an estimated $8,054 in losses. Brunswick police made seven arrests in those cases last year, and have arrested two suspects so far in 2019, records show.
The perpetrators are amateurs, at best. Sometimes it is just kids, juvenile delinquents, Jump said. More often than not, however, the crime of auto burglary is committed by drug addicts, Jump and Jones concur. From the $40 cash stolen late last year out of a pickup truck on Brentwood Circle to the Smith & Wesson .357 handgun stolen from a Jeep Wrangler in the Satilla Shores community in February, addicts often find what they need to get their next fix waiting inside unlocked vehicles, Jump said.
"Usually, the people out there doing this are drug addicts," he said. "And, of course, they're just going to go trade it on the street for drugs."
And stolen guns that that are bartered for drugs almost always end up on the wrong side of the law, Jones said. Folks who keep guns in their vehicles are especially encouraged the lock up and keep valuables out of sight from prying eyes, he said. Such as the Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun stolen last August from a GMC pickup truck on Pinehaven Circle. The victim told police the gun was valued at $400.
"The worst thing is the guns," Jones said. "If they are stolen, guns can and will be used in crimes. Guns are the biggest commodity our there for gangs and drug dealers. That is their highest trade item for the drugs that addicts need. It is basically a higher commodity than cash."
Sometime between midnight and dawn tomorrow, it is likely these thieves still strike again in a neighborhood near you — taking what we give them.
"I don't know how they pick their spots, but it is random," Jump said. "But a lot of this would go away if people would do one simple thing — lock the doors."
Said Jones: "The majority of the entering autos can be prevented just by locking the doors and not leaving valuables in plain sight. We live in different times now."