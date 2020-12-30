A heated argument between two men Monday night in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard escalated to gunfire, with each man shooting and wounding the other, Brunswick Police said.
The shootings occurred around 7:45 p.m., police Capt. Wan Thorpe said. “They were outside and got into an argument, there was an exchange of gunfire and both subjects were wounded,” Thorpe said.
Aswan Barber, 40, was shot twice in the lower torso, Thorpe said. Shawn Kirksey, 41, was shot in the shoulder, he said. Shortly afterward, Barber appeared at the emergency room of Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, a police report indicates.
Police located the wounded Kirksey on Ogg Avenue in the north end of town, the report indicates. Kirksey was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital for treatment of his wounds, Thorpe said.
Neither man has been charged, he said. The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Jose Galdamez at 912-279-2612, Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516, or email: pbdtips@brunswickpolice.org.