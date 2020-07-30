Two men allegedly robbed the Friendly Express on Norwich Street at 2401 Norwich St. in Brunswick at gunpoint during the dark morning hours Monday, but they did not get far.
Brunswick Police quickly tracked the two Miami men down to a residence in the city where they were known to be staying, according to police. Christopher Grimes, 23, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and pointing a gun at someone. Zachary Brown, 20, was arrested and charged with armed robbery. Both remained Thursday in the Glynn County Detention Center.
According to Brunswick Police, the two men entered the store at the corner of Gloucester Street and U.S. Highway 17 at about 2:30 a.m. Both men wore masks, though not necessarily as precaution for COVID-19.
Grimes allegedly pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding cash. Police say the men left with $200 cash and a "box of Black and Mild cigars" valued at $600.
However, Brunswick police investigators reviewed the store's security video and quickly identified the two men, according to a police. Police later arrested the two after serving a search warrant at the residence where they were staying. Police also recovered a Highpoint .45 caliber handgun and $10 worth of the stolen cash
The investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to call Brunswick Police detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.