A Glynn County police patrol officer’s routine traffic stop on Interstate-95 after midnight Thursday led to the seizure of pot, dope and a large amount of cash, resulting in the arrest of all five of the South Florida folks crowded into the vehicle, police said.

Following the 1 a.m. traffic stop of the 2017 Mercedes E300, officers discovered $12,000 in cash, marijuana and the hallucinogenic/stimulant MDMC, known as “Molly,” according to police. Investigators from the county police department’s Special Investigations Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit were called to the scene. In addition to the drug charges, the ongoing investigation includes possible crimes involving “fraudulent and/or forged checks,” police said.

Arrested were: Ashley Marie Colon, 22, Jorge Michel Vidal-Correa, 23, of Hialeah, Fla.; Raymold Armando Pagan Castro, 23, Sharon Souto-Villoria, 25, and Brandon A. Colon, 23, of Greenacres, Fla., in Palm Beach County, according to county police and jail records.

Anyone with further information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact county police investigator Antonio Hurst at 912-279-2910, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.

