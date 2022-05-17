Cops: Teen hears gunshot, is wounded
A teenager was shot in the ankle before dawn Sunday morning on Cate Street, apparently the victim of stray gunfire, according to a county police report.
Police responded to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital at 2:17 a.m. Sunday to a report of a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, according to a police report. The boy’s mother drove him to the hospital after he was shot, the report said.
The youngster told police he had been walking along Cate Street near the Boys and Girls Club when he “heard one shot and was struck in the ankle,” the report said. He said he did not see anyone when the shot was fired. Police are investigating.
— The Brunswick News