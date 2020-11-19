Cops: Teen fired assault-style weapon into occupied home
Brunswick police say a teenage boy used an assault style firearm to shoot up a home in the 3000 block of Amherst Street after midnight Monday, endangering the lives of seven people inside the residence, according to warrants filed in Glynn County Magistrate Court.
Police arrested Elijah Bryce Bennett later Monday and charged him with seven counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. Bennett, 17, was booked at 3:43 p.m. Monday into the Glynn County Detention, where he remained Wednesday without bond.
Five men and two women were inside the house around 12:25 a.m. Monday when Bennett allegedly began firing into the home, according to the warrant. The warrant alleges Bennett fired a Draco AK47, a long-barreled assault-style semiautomatic handgun, typically fed by a 30-round ammo clip.
“Elijah Bennett was in possession of a Draco AK47 when he shot at a residence that was occupied by several people,” the warrant states.