Glynn County Police arrested a local tattoo artist last month, alleging he sexuality assaulted a female customer in June 2021 at a tattoo parlor in the 5400 block of Altama Avenue, according to police and court records.
Nicholas Brandon Rogers, 35, was originally arrested March 22 and charged with felony sodomy, records show. Police additionally charged him Monday with aggravated sodomy against a person’s will. Rogers has been held without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center since his initial rest last month, jail records show.
The alleged incident occurred June 18, 2021, at 912 Ink Tattoo and Piercing, 5435 Atlama Ave., police said. The female reported it to police on July 14, 2021, the county police report indicates. The female told police she went to the establishment to get two tattoos for her birthday. She said Rogers allegedly used his teeth to pull off pieces of her clothing, then allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the police report and a warrant filed Monday in Glynn County Magistrate Court. The alleged assault caused the female “pain and soreness” to those areas of her body, the warrant states.
Police said investigators found Rogers’ DNA on the female’s clothing. “DNA belonging to Rogers has been located on the shorts worn by (the female) that evening,” the report said.
Police initially arrested Rogers on March 22 at Bigtime Ink Tattoos and Piercings, 4479 U.S. Highway 341, according to police report.
The female told police she was too frightened immediately after the incident to report it. She told police she even tipped when paying for the tattoos, fearing reprisal because her address was on her paperwork with the tattoo parlor, according to the police report.
The female said she later saw a social media post on TikToK that allegedly showed Rogers commenting that certain women “might be a sub,” the report said. After that, the female told police “she thought he might have done this to someone else” and that she “needed to come forward and say something,” the report said.