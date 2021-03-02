County police accuse a Glynn County man of firebombing the driveway of a residence in the Marshes of MacKay community on two occasions, according to a report.
Kevin Ellison Blackwell, 25, was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of possession of an explosive device with intent to intimidate. He remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center.
County police allege Blackwell threw a “Molotov cocktail” onto the driveway of the Marshes of MacKay home on Feb. 23, a release states. Police said Blackwell also allegedly vandalized a vehicle outside the residence.
On Feb. 28, the man allegedly returned and tossed “additional incendiary devices” at the residence.
Police said they developed Blackwell as the prime suspect and arrested him on Sunday.
Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to call county police officer Troy Bergiadis at 912-554-7800, ext. 5175, or silent witness hotline at 912-264-1113.