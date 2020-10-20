The man who allegedly escalated an ugly brawl into a gunfight last month outside of a downtown Brunswick strip club is behind bars, charged with attempted murder.
Brunswick police say 26-year-old Dillon Herbert Andrews’ gunplay after closing time at The Red Carpet Lounge wounded three people, including himself. Neither of the two other gunshot victims was a Red Carpet bouncer, at whom Andrews and others were allegedly arguing with in the first place, according to police.
Police say Andrews critically wounded 35-year-old Stephen Grayson Bryant of Charleston, S.C., shooting him in the chest, right arm and both legs with a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, according to an arrest warrant filed last week in Glynn County Magistrate Court. Police say Andrews also shot 28-year-old Donald Davidson of Brunswick, striking him in the left thigh and right leg. Andrews also shot his own finger, police said.
Andrews, of Townsend, turned himself in late Thursday afternoon at the Glynn County Detention Center. He remained in jail without bond Monday, charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Brunswick police said the fight started around 2 a.m., shortly after closing time at the Red Carpet Lounge at 300 F St. Bouncers encountered patrons outside the establishment and instructed them to leave so that the female dancers could reach their vehicles without being harassed, police said.