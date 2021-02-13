Authorities say a North Carolina couple's sprint through Glynn County on Interstate 95 came to a screeching halt late Wednesday night following a traffic stop by state troopers.
Following a search of the vehicle by a Georgia State Patrol K9 team, the pair ended up in jail after troopers allegedly discovered pot, a gun and nearly $80,000 cash, according to Glynn County police.
Tevin Rasheem Hall, 31, ended up in the Glynn County Detention Center. The 29-year-old woman in the vehicle with him was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, police said.
Hall remained Friday in the county jail, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding and driving on a suspended license.
Troopers were conducting traffic enforcement from the I-95 Welcome Center in Glynn County at around 10 p.m. when they clocked a northbound vehicle traveling at 95 mph, Glynn County police said.
After the traffic stop, troopers suspected something more amiss than excessive speeding. County police were called in to assist and a Georgia State Patrol K9 team inspected the vehicle. The K9 search allegedly turned up pot, a handgun and $77,980 cash inside the vehicle, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the county police special investigations unit at 912-554-7550.