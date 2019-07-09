A young man was struck by a vehicle while crossing Frederica Road on St. Simons Island in the darkness of early Sunday morning, and police are seeking the person who drove away after hitting him, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department.
Rilyn Ellis, 19, of St. Simons Island, was found lying in the middle of Frederica Road near the entrance to the St. Clair community by a passerby at around 1:57 a.m. Sunday, Scott said. County fire department EMS workers took Ellis to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville Hospital. He remained at UF Health on Monday.
Ellis was in the process of crossing Frederica Road while walking north toward his home in the area of South Harrington Road, Scott said. The vehicle was traveling north when it struck Ellis, Scott said.
Police are searching for a red Ford Crown Victoria, or a similar sedan, that could have extensive damage on its left side including the windshield, side mirror, fender and bumper, Scott said.
Ellis posted a message of thanks Sunday afternoon on his Facebook page, listing several injuries.
“I’m giving it to God because I’m supposed to be dead right now,” Ellis said. “I broke my left arm completely and I fractured my neck and I broke my left leg. God got me tho.”
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver who struck Ellis is asked to contact Glynn County Police traffic enforcement officer Brandon Rusch by calling the county 911 center’s nonemergency line at 912-554-3645, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.