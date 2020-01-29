Armed robbers struck at two Brunswick businesses within a span a three days, escaping with cash in both incidents, according to city police reports.
Two men robbed the Dollar General at 2915 Norwich St. on Saturday night, and a gun-toting suspect escaped from the Subway restaurant at 1600 Newcastle on Monday night after a brief struggle with a customer, according to police.
These two holdups followed the Jan. 16 robbery in broad daylight of the Five Star Credit Union at 4401 Altama Ave. in Brunswick, during which an unmasked man walked away with cash after brandishing a handgun and demanding money from a teller.
No arrests have been made in any of these robberies.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, a masked man armed with a handgun walked into the Subway downtown at the corner of Newcastle and F streets, Brunswick police said. The man demanded and received money from Subway employees. As he was leaving, however, a customer confronted the robber and pulled his mask off during a brief struggle, police said. The robber broke free from the customer and then managed to flee the store with cash, police said.
On Saturday night at about 8:30 p.m., two masked men entered the Dollar General at Norwich and T streets. They demanded and received cash from the cashier, then fled on foot, police said.
In the robbery of Five Star Credit Union, the robber’s face was captured on the bank’s security video. The 5-foot-8, 150-pound man was last seen walking west on Tara Lane toward the Magnolia Park neighborhood.
Police are actively investigating all three robberies. Anyone with information on any of these incidents, or the suspects involved, is asked to call Brunswick Det. Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, or Silent Witness Hotline at 9121-267-5516.