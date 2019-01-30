The suspect in an attempted home invasion Monday night in the 1400 block of Lee Street stands about 5-foot-10, has shoulder-length dreadlocks, a closely-trimmed beard ... and a nasty bite mark on his face.
The bandit may also have sustained eye injuries before beating a hasty retreat out of the home he had invaded, according to a Brunswick Police report.
The culprit overpowered the 25-year-old victim at his front door at around 9 p.m., after which a monumental struggle ensued inside the home, the report said. The victim told police he fended off his attacker by biting him and gouging at his eyes.
The victim suffered a laceration on the back of his hand, a bloody lip and a bruised back, police said. Police found a rusted T-shaped hand tool with a pointed end on the ground outside the house that was possibly used by the suspect as a weapon, the report said.
The victim told police he was sitting at his living room table preparing his taxes when there was a knock at the door. When he opened the door slightly to see who was there, the suspect “overpowered him” and forced open the front door, the report said.
The two “began wrestling in the living room, and into the bedroom,” the report said. “(The victim) stated that at one point the male was on top and another time he was on top. (The victim) remembered biting the male on the face as hard as he could, and ‘poking him in his eyeballs.’”
After the suspect withdrew, “the only other thing he could remember was the male having a closely groomed beard,” the report said.
A woman in a connecting apartment “heard what she believed was breaking glass, and some loud banging noises,” the report said. When the woman stepped outside, the suspect said hello to her, she told police. But he ran when the victim stepped outside and asked her to call police, the report said.