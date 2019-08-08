Bandits set up a pizza delivery man late Monday night, calling an order to a vacant home in the Belle Point community where they robbed him at gunpoint, according to a Glynn County Police report.
The two masked men and a woman escaped from the 10:15 p.m. armed robbery with the victim’s wallet, which contained $256 cash from previous deliveries for the Domino’s Pizza at 108 Scranton Connector, the report said.
The man was called to make a delivery Monday night to a home in the 100 block of Fiddlers Bend in Belle Point, a community off U.S. Highway 17, the report said. When he first arrived, no one answered a knock at the home’s door, the report said. He left and continued his deliveries, but was later called back to the address.
This time a young woman met him in the driveway, the report said. She told him to put the pizza on top of an outdoor trashcan while she retrieved money to pay him. It was then that two men “wearing ski masks” suddenly approached him, the report said. One of the men “pointed a revolver at his head and told (him) to hand over his wallet,” the report said.
The gunman asked for his cellphone, but he said it was in the vehicle. He offered the gunman his vehicle keys, but the robber said they had a getaway car. He was forced to lay face down on the ground, the report said. He told police he last saw the three running across the lawn.
They also took the pizza delivery bag and “the entire food order,” the report said.
Neighbors later told police that they heard a disturbance coming from 102 Fiddlers Bend, but did not witness anything. Police are investigating. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the county police Criminal Investigation Division at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness Hotline at 912-264-1333.