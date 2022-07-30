Police allege that Kaleb Roy Wanzo and Trentavious Lee were at least part of one side of a reckless shootout in Brunswick July 14 that wounded a woman caught in the crossfire.

Wanzo, 19, was arrested by Brunswick police July 22 and charged with party to a crime of aggravated assault. Police arrested 18-year-old Lee on Monday, charging him with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm near a public street.

